Earnings results for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.05%. The high price target for PDM is $22.00 and the low price target for PDM is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.67, Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 18.0% from its current price of $16.66. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is 46.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Piedmont Office Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.16% next year. This indicates that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

In the past three months, Piedmont Office Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is held by insiders. 82.45% of the stock of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM



Earnings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust are expected to decrease by -1.59% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is 5.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is 5.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here