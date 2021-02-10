Earnings results for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Pluralsight last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company earned $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Its revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pluralsight has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year. Pluralsight has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pluralsight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.23, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.80%. The high price target for PS is $25.00 and the low price target for PS is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 14 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight does not currently pay a dividend. Pluralsight does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

In the past three months, Pluralsight insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $901,344.00 in company stock. Only 21.79% of the stock of Pluralsight is held by insiders. 80.54% of the stock of Pluralsight is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS



Earnings for Pluralsight are expected to remain at ($0.83) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Pluralsight is -19.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pluralsight is -19.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pluralsight has a P/B Ratio of 12.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

