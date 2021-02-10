Earnings results for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.73.

PolyPid last issued its earnings data on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. PolyPid has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PolyPid has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PolyPid in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.00%. The high price target for PYPD is $30.00 and the low price target for PYPD is $22.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PolyPid has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, PolyPid has a forecasted upside of 100.0% from its current price of $12.75. PolyPid has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid does not currently pay a dividend. PolyPid does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

In the past three months, PolyPid insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of PolyPid is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD



Earnings for PolyPid are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.80) to ($2.33) per share.

More latest stories: here