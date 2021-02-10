Earnings results for Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Power REIT does not currently pay a dividend. Power REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Power REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.37% of the stock of Power REIT is held by insiders. Only 17.00% of the stock of Power REIT is held by institutions.

Power REIT has a P/B Ratio of 7.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

