Earnings results for Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.2800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.45%. The high price target for PDS is $32.00 and the low price target for PDS is $15.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling does not currently pay a dividend. Precision Drilling does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

In the past three months, Precision Drilling insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of Precision Drilling is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS



Earnings for Precision Drilling are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($6.67) to ($8.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Precision Drilling is -5.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Precision Drilling is -5.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Precision Drilling has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

