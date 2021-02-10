Earnings results for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Qualys last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business earned $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Its revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.1. Qualys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qualys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.25%. The high price target for QLYS is $140.00 and the low price target for QLYS is $89.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Qualys has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys does not currently pay a dividend. Qualys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

In the past three months, Qualys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,305,439.00 in company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of Qualys is held by insiders. 91.93% of the stock of Qualys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS



Earnings for Qualys are expected to grow by 4.78% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Qualys is 60.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Qualys is 60.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.71. Qualys has a P/B Ratio of 13.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

