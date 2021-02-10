Earnings results for Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Quotient Technology last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year. Quotient Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quotient Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.17%. The high price target for QUOT is $11.00 and the low price target for QUOT is $7.80. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Quotient Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.36, Quotient Technology has a forecasted downside of 5.2% from its current price of $9.87. Quotient Technology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Quotient Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

In the past three months, Quotient Technology insiders have sold 1,022.80% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $37,000.00 in company stock and sold $415,435.00 in company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of Quotient Technology is held by insiders. 70.52% of the stock of Quotient Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT



Earnings for Quotient Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Quotient Technology is -17.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Quotient Technology is -17.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Quotient Technology has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

