Earnings results for RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

RADA Electronic Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.7. RADA Electronic Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.04%. The high price target for RADA is $13.00 and the low price target for RADA is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RADA Electronic Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, RADA Electronic Industries has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $12.76. RADA Electronic Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries does not currently pay a dividend. RADA Electronic Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

In the past three months, RADA Electronic Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of RADA Electronic Industries is held by insiders. Only 33.03% of the stock of RADA Electronic Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA



Earnings for RADA Electronic Industries are expected to grow by 70.59% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of RADA Electronic Industries is 212.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of RADA Electronic Industries is 212.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 77.08. RADA Electronic Industries has a P/B Ratio of 13.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

