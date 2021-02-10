Earnings results for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Radware last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.9. Radware has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Radware in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.05%. The high price target for RDWR is $27.00 and the low price target for RDWR is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Radware has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Radware has a forecasted downside of 12.0% from its current price of $30.13. Radware has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware does not currently pay a dividend. Radware does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

In the past three months, Radware insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.58% of the stock of Radware is held by insiders. 70.45% of the stock of Radware is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR



Earnings for Radware are expected to grow by 18.92% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Radware is 103.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Radware is 103.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.71. Radware has a PEG Ratio of 4.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Radware has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here