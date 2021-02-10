Earnings results for RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

RealNetworks last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $16.55 million during the quarter. RealNetworks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RealNetworks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Dividend Strength: RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks does not currently pay a dividend. RealNetworks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

In the past three months, RealNetworks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.70% of the stock of RealNetworks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.72% of the stock of RealNetworks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK



The P/E ratio of RealNetworks is -6.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RealNetworks is -6.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RealNetworks has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

