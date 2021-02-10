Earnings results for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Redfin last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Its revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Redfin has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Redfin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Redfin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 41.23%. The high price target for RDFN is $86.00 and the low price target for RDFN is $26.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Redfin has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.57, Redfin has a forecasted downside of 41.2% from its current price of $91.16. Redfin has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin does not currently pay a dividend. Redfin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

In the past three months, Redfin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,400,122.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Redfin is held by insiders. 83.82% of the stock of Redfin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN



Earnings for Redfin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Redfin is -182.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Redfin is -182.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Redfin has a P/B Ratio of 25.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

