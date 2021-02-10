Earnings results for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Redwood Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.24%. The high price target for RWT is $12.00 and the low price target for RWT is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Redwood Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.14, Redwood Trust has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $9.73. Redwood Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Redwood Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Redwood Trust is 35.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Redwood Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.67% next year. This indicates that Redwood Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

In the past three months, Redwood Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Redwood Trust is held by insiders. 76.74% of the stock of Redwood Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT



Earnings for Redwood Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Redwood Trust is -1.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Redwood Trust is -1.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Redwood Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here