Earnings results for Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

Analyst Opinion on Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regional Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.20%. The high price target for RM is $33.00 and the low price target for RM is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Regional Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Regional Management has a forecasted downside of 13.2% from its current price of $30.53. Regional Management has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management pays a meaningful dividend of 2.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Regional Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Regional Management is 21.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regional Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.81% next year. This indicates that Regional Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

In the past three months, Regional Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.90% of the stock of Regional Management is held by insiders. 75.80% of the stock of Regional Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regional Management (NYSE:RM



Earnings for Regional Management are expected to decrease by -18.21% in the coming year, from $3.79 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Regional Management is 12.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Regional Management is 12.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Regional Management has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

