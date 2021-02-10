Earnings results for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41.

Repare Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Repare Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Repare Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repare Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.03%. The high price target for RPTX is $41.00 and the low price target for RPTX is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Repare Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

In the past three months, Repare Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,967,634.00 in company stock. 64.81% of the stock of Repare Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX



Earnings for Repare Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.02) per share.

