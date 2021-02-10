Earnings results for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Rush Enterprises has a dividend yield of 1.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rush Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Rush Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.87% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by insiders. Only 6.36% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 23.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 23.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.59. Rush Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

