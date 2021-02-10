Earnings results for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Analyst Opinion on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rush Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.51%. The high price target for RUSHA is $33.33 and the low price target for RUSHA is $30.67. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rush Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.17, Rush Enterprises has a forecasted downside of 25.5% from its current price of $43.18. Rush Enterprises has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises has a dividend yield of 1.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rush Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rush Enterprises is 22.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rush Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.11% next year. This indicates that Rush Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

In the past three months, Rush Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $398,398.00 in company stock. Only 12.49% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by insiders. 48.95% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA



Earnings for Rush Enterprises are expected to grow by 20.54% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 24.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 24.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.59. Rush Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rush Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here