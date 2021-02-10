Earnings results for Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Socket Mobile does not currently pay a dividend. Socket Mobile does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Socket Mobile insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,227.00 in company stock. Only 32.10% of the stock of Socket Mobile is held by insiders. Only 2.77% of the stock of Socket Mobile is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Socket Mobile is -43.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Socket Mobile has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

