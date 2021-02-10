Earnings results for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Sonos last posted its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business earned $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year. Sonos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 37.72%. The high price target for SONO is $35.00 and the low price target for SONO is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sonos has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.07, Sonos has a forecasted downside of 37.7% from its current price of $32.23. Sonos has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos does not currently pay a dividend. Sonos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

In the past three months, Sonos insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,963,210.00 in company stock. Only 11.20% of the stock of Sonos is held by insiders. 64.27% of the stock of Sonos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO



Earnings for Sonos are expected to grow by 29.41% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Sonos is -128.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sonos is -128.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sonos has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sonos has a P/B Ratio of 11.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here