Spirit Airlines, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Spirit Airlines last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32. The firm earned $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year. Spirit Airlines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.24%. The high price target for SAVE is $37.00 and the low price target for SAVE is $10.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Spirit Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. Spirit Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Spirit Airlines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $131,050.00 in company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of Spirit Airlines is held by insiders. 52.20% of the stock of Spirit Airlines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Spirit Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.28) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit Airlines is -14.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spirit Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

