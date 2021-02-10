Earnings results for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Analyst Opinion on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SPX FLOW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.38%. The high price target for FLOW is $48.00 and the low price target for FLOW is $29.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW does not currently pay a dividend. SPX FLOW does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

In the past three months, SPX FLOW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of SPX FLOW is held by insiders. 94.85% of the stock of SPX FLOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW



Earnings for SPX FLOW are expected to grow by 68.75% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of SPX FLOW is -15.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SPX FLOW is -15.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SPX FLOW has a PEG Ratio of 3.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SPX FLOW has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

