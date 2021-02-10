Earnings results for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Analyst Opinion on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.71%. The high price target for SSNC is $85.00 and the low price target for SSNC is $59.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SS&C Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.00, SS&C Technologies has a forecasted upside of 4.7% from its current price of $68.76. SS&C Technologies has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.81%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SS&C Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of SS&C Technologies is 15.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SS&C Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.27% next year. This indicates that SS&C Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

In the past three months, SS&C Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,626.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 14.60% of the stock of SS&C Technologies is held by insiders. 80.14% of the stock of SS&C Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)



Earnings for SS&C Technologies are expected to grow by 5.76% in the coming year, from $3.99 to $4.22 per share. The P/E ratio of SS&C Technologies is 31.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of SS&C Technologies is 31.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.71. SS&C Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

