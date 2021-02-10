Earnings results for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

STAG Industrial last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.31. The firm earned $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. STAG Industrial has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. STAG Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STAG Industrial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.21%. The high price target for STAG is $37.00 and the low price target for STAG is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

STAG Industrial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.75, STAG Industrial has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $32.08. STAG Industrial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. STAG Industrial has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of STAG Industrial is 78.80%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, STAG Industrial will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.98% next year. This indicates that STAG Industrial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

In the past three months, STAG Industrial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,193,971.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of STAG Industrial is held by insiders. 91.06% of the stock of STAG Industrial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG



Earnings for STAG Industrial are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of STAG Industrial is 39.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of STAG Industrial is 39.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. STAG Industrial has a PEG Ratio of 5.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. STAG Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

