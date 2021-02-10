Earnings results for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Analyst Opinion on Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stewart Information Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.30%. The high price target for STC is $55.00 and the low price target for STC is $50.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services pays a meaningful dividend of 2.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stewart Information Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Stewart Information Services is 43.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stewart Information Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.95% next year. This indicates that Stewart Information Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

In the past three months, Stewart Information Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Stewart Information Services is held by insiders. 91.90% of the stock of Stewart Information Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC



Earnings for Stewart Information Services are expected to decrease by -8.24% in the coming year, from $5.46 to $5.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Stewart Information Services is 13.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Stewart Information Services is 13.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Stewart Information Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

