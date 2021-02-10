Earnings results for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Sun Life Financial last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business earned $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Sun Life Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. Sun Life Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.45%. The high price target for SLF is $72.00 and the low price target for SLF is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sun Life Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.80, Sun Life Financial has a forecasted upside of 27.4% from its current price of $48.49. Sun Life Financial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Sun Life Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sun Life Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sun Life Financial is 42.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sun Life Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.34% next year. This indicates that Sun Life Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Sun Life Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.56% of the stock of Sun Life Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sun Life Financial are expected to grow by 0.74% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $4.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Sun Life Financial is 16.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Sun Life Financial is 16.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Sun Life Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sun Life Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

