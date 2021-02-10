Earnings results for Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Talend last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company earned $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Talend has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Talend has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Talend in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.20%. The high price target for TLND is $60.00 and the low price target for TLND is $30.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Talend has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.86, Talend has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $51.24. Talend has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend does not currently pay a dividend. Talend does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

In the past three months, Talend insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $308,058.00 in company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Talend is held by insiders. 86.62% of the stock of Talend is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND



Earnings for Talend are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($1.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Talend is -22.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Talend is -22.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Talend has a P/B Ratio of 43.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here