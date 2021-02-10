Earnings results for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Analyst Opinion on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.02%. The high price target for TMHC is $35.00 and the low price target for TMHC is $16.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taylor Morrison Home has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Taylor Morrison Home has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $30.31. Taylor Morrison Home has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home does not currently pay a dividend. Taylor Morrison Home does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

In the past three months, Taylor Morrison Home insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,942,610.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Taylor Morrison Home is held by insiders. 92.49% of the stock of Taylor Morrison Home is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC



Earnings for Taylor Morrison Home are expected to grow by 33.44% in the coming year, from $3.11 to $4.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 18.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 18.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.55. Taylor Morrison Home has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

