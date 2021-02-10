Earnings results for TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

TechTarget last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Its revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. TechTarget has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.9. TechTarget has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TechTarget in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 55.69%. The high price target for TTGT is $68.00 and the low price target for TTGT is $25.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TechTarget has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.67, TechTarget has a forecasted downside of 55.7% from its current price of $96.30. TechTarget has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

TechTarget does not currently pay a dividend. TechTarget does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, TechTarget insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.42% of the stock of TechTarget is held by insiders. 84.63% of the stock of TechTarget is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for TechTarget are expected to grow by 49.38% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of TechTarget is 152.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of TechTarget is 152.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.72. TechTarget has a P/B Ratio of 17.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

