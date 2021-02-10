Earnings results for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.52%. The high price target for NTB is $32.00 and the low price target for NTB is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.75, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a forecasted downside of 16.5% from its current price of $33.24. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 47.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.27% next year. This indicates that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

In the past three months, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.48% of the stock of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB



Earnings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son are expected to grow by 1.04% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 11.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 11.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here