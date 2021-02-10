Earnings results for The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Analyst Opinion on The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Chefs’ Warehouse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.42%. The high price target for CHEF is $30.00 and the low price target for CHEF is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse does not currently pay a dividend. The Chefs’ Warehouse does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

In the past three months, The Chefs’ Warehouse insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $41,680.00 in company stock. Only 17.10% of the stock of The Chefs’ Warehouse is held by insiders. 78.77% of the stock of The Chefs’ Warehouse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF



Earnings for The Chefs’ Warehouse are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of The Chefs’ Warehouse is -30.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Chefs’ Warehouse is -30.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

