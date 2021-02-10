Earnings results for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Coca-Cola in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.40%. The high price target for KO is $62.00 and the low price target for KO is $46.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Coca-Cola has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.88, The Coca-Cola has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $49.70. The Coca-Cola has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola pays a meaningful dividend of 3.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Coca-Cola has been increasing its dividend for 57 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Coca-Cola is 77.73%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, The Coca-Cola will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.47% in the coming year. This indicates that The Coca-Cola may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

In the past three months, The Coca-Cola insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,265,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of The Coca-Cola is held by insiders. 65.99% of the stock of The Coca-Cola is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO



Earnings for The Coca-Cola are expected to grow by 11.17% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.09 per share. The P/E ratio of The Coca-Cola is 25.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.37. The P/E ratio of The Coca-Cola is 25.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.38. The Coca-Cola has a PEG Ratio of 5.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Coca-Cola has a P/B Ratio of 10.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

