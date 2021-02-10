Earnings results for The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Geo Group Inc (The) is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Analyst Opinion on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The GEO Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.01%. The high price target for GEO is $15.00 and the low price target for GEO is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.92%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The GEO Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The GEO Group is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The GEO Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.32% next year. This indicates that The GEO Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

In the past three months, The GEO Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of The GEO Group is held by insiders. 64.58% of the stock of The GEO Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO



Earnings for The GEO Group are expected to grow by 1.22% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of The GEO Group is 7.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of The GEO Group is 7.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. The GEO Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. The GEO Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

