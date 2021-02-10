Earnings results for The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Analyst Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Interpublic Group of Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.02%. The high price target for IPG is $33.00 and the low price target for IPG is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Interpublic Group of Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.44, The Interpublic Group of Companies has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $26.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 3.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Interpublic Group of Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Interpublic Group of Companies is 52.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Interpublic Group of Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.14% next year. This indicates that The Interpublic Group of Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

In the past three months, The Interpublic Group of Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,004,935.00 in company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies is held by insiders. 96.99% of the stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG



Earnings for The Interpublic Group of Companies are expected to grow by 10.12% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of The Interpublic Group of Companies is 18.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of The Interpublic Group of Companies is 18.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.70. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a PEG Ratio of 9.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a P/B Ratio of 3.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here