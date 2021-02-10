Earnings results for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Western Union Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Analyst Opinion on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Western Union in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.41, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.10%. The high price target for WU is $28.00 and the low price target for WU is $18.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Western Union has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.95, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.41, The Western Union has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $23.37. The Western Union has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union pays a meaningful dividend of 3.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Western Union does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Western Union is 52.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Western Union will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.92% next year. This indicates that The Western Union will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

In the past three months, The Western Union insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $434,197.00 in company stock. Only 1.27% of the stock of The Western Union is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Western Union (NYSE:WU



Earnings for The Western Union are expected to grow by 9.50% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of The Western Union is 16.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of The Western Union is 16.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.70. The Western Union has a PEG Ratio of 0.47. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

