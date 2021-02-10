Earnings results for Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trupanion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.73%. The high price target for TRUP is $95.00 and the low price target for TRUP is $40.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion does not currently pay a dividend. Trupanion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

In the past three months, Trupanion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,852,017.00 in company stock. Only 13.61% of the stock of Trupanion is held by insiders. 89.43% of the stock of Trupanion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP



Earnings for Trupanion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Trupanion is -2,993.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trupanion is -2,993.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trupanion has a P/B Ratio of 30.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

