Earnings results for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Turning Point Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.58%. The high price target for TPB is $59.00 and the low price target for TPB is $38.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands has a dividend yield of 0.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Turning Point Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Turning Point Brands is 10.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Turning Point Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.02% next year. This indicates that Turning Point Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

In the past three months, Turning Point Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Turning Point Brands is held by insiders. 86.06% of the stock of Turning Point Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB



Earnings for Turning Point Brands are expected to grow by 9.62% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Brands is 138.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Brands is 138.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.42. Turning Point Brands has a P/B Ratio of 10.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

