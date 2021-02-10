Earnings results for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Under Armour last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year. Under Armour has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. Under Armour will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Under Armour in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.52, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.27%. The high price target for UAA is $25.00 and the low price target for UAA is $7.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 16 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour does not currently pay a dividend. Under Armour does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

In the past three months, Under Armour insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.40% of the stock of Under Armour is held by insiders. 36.49% of the stock of Under Armour is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA



Earnings for Under Armour are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Under Armour is -12.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Under Armour is -12.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Under Armour has a PEG Ratio of 8.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Under Armour has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

