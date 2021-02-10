Earnings results for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.38%. The high price target for VNDA is $25.00 and the low price target for VNDA is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Vanda Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

In the past three months, Vanda Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,633,286.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 97.64% of the stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA



Earnings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 27.91% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 43.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 43.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.89. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

