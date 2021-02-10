Earnings results for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Veru last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm earned $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Veru has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. Veru has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veru in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.78%. The high price target for VERU is $19.00 and the low price target for VERU is $15.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veru has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Veru has a forecasted downside of 11.8% from its current price of $19.27. Veru has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru does not currently pay a dividend. Veru does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

In the past three months, Veru insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,487,500.00 in company stock. Only 26.10% of the stock of Veru is held by insiders. Only 23.32% of the stock of Veru is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU



Earnings for Veru are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Veru is -68.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veru is -68.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veru has a P/B Ratio of 44.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

