Earnings results for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Victory Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business earned $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Victory Capital has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Victory Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Victory Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.89%. The high price target for VCTR is $26.00 and the low price target for VCTR is $17.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Victory Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.22, Victory Capital has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $24.93. Victory Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Victory Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Victory Capital is 11.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Victory Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.37% next year. This indicates that Victory Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

In the past three months, Victory Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.16% of the stock of Victory Capital is held by insiders. Only 16.94% of the stock of Victory Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR



Earnings for Victory Capital are expected to grow by 4.68% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $3.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Victory Capital is 9.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Victory Capital is 9.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Victory Capital has a PEG Ratio of 0.42. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Victory Capital has a P/B Ratio of 3.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

