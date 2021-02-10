Earnings results for Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37.

Vroom last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vroom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vroom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vroom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.89%. The high price target for VRM is $81.00 and the low price target for VRM is $38.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vroom has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom does not currently pay a dividend. Vroom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

In the past three months, Vroom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,987,700.00 in company stock. 37.59% of the stock of Vroom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)



Earnings for Vroom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($1.00) per share.

