Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Watts Water Technologies last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm earned $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies has generated $4.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.8. Watts Water Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Watts Water Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.98%. The high price target for WTS is $124.00 and the low price target for WTS is $120.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Watts Water Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.00, Watts Water Technologies has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $128.39. Watts Water Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Watts Water Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Watts Water Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Watts Water Technologies is 22.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Watts Water Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.08% next year. This indicates that Watts Water Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Watts Water Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,404,163.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Watts Water Technologies is held by insiders. 75.03% of the stock of Watts Water Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Watts Water Technologies are expected to grow by 10.09% in the coming year, from $3.47 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Watts Water Technologies is 37.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Watts Water Technologies is 37.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.71. Watts Water Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 4.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Watts Water Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

