Earnings results for Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Dividend Strength: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group does not currently pay a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

In the past three months, Westwood Holdings Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $62,541.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Westwood Holdings Group is held by insiders. 66.27% of the stock of Westwood Holdings Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG



The P/E ratio of Westwood Holdings Group is 61.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Westwood Holdings Group is 61.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Westwood Holdings Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here