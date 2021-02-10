Earnings results for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Analyst Opinion on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.53%. The high price target for WH is $70.00 and the low price target for WH is $45.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.08, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a forecasted downside of 5.5% from its current price of $62.54. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend yield of 0.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 9.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.65% next year. This indicates that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

In the past three months, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,883,038.00 in company stock. Only 1.84% of the stock of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 93.02% of the stock of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH



Earnings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 121.93% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $2.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is -130.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is -130.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a PEG Ratio of 12.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 4.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

