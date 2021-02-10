Earnings results for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

XPO Logistics last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The company earned $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. XPO Logistics has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.4. XPO Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. XPO Logistics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XPO Logistics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.77, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.73%. The high price target for XPO is $158.00 and the low price target for XPO is $65.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XPO Logistics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.77, XPO Logistics has a forecasted downside of 0.7% from its current price of $121.66. XPO Logistics has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

XPO Logistics does not currently pay a dividend. XPO Logistics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, XPO Logistics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.90% of the stock of XPO Logistics is held by insiders. 95.94% of the stock of XPO Logistics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for XPO Logistics are expected to grow by 258.06% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of XPO Logistics is 148.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of XPO Logistics is 148.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 23.50. XPO Logistics has a PEG Ratio of 11.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. XPO Logistics has a P/B Ratio of 3.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

