Earnings results for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Zillow Group last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zillow Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. Zillow Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zillow Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.82%. The high price target for Z is $175.00 and the low price target for Z is $112.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group does not currently pay a dividend. Zillow Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

In the past three months, Zillow Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $81,408,139.00 in company stock. Only 19.87% of the stock of Zillow Group is held by insiders. 76.11% of the stock of Zillow Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z



The P/E ratio of Zillow Group is -86.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zillow Group is -86.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zillow Group has a P/B Ratio of 10.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

