NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:NUAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications last released its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm earned $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Its revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nuance Communications has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.4. Nuance Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NUAN)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nuance Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nuance Communications stock.

Nuance Communications

THE MANITOWOC (NYSE:MTW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year. The Manitowoc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE MANITOWOC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTW)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Manitowoc in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Manitowoc stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MTW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Manitowoc

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:RM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management last released its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Regional Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGIONAL MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RM)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regional Management in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Regional Management stock.

Regional Management

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP (NYSE:MEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group last issued its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.77. The business earned $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. Montrose Environmental Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MEG)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Montrose Environmental Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Montrose Environmental Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MEG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Montrose Environmental Group