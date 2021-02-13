UNIVERSAL (NYSE:UVV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UVV)

Universal last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $377.03 million during the quarter. Universal has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Universal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:UBER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The company earned $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Its revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has generated ($6.81) earnings per share over the last year. Uber Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UBER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UBER)

34 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Uber Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 30 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Uber Technologies stock.

THE KRAFT HEINZ (NASDAQ:KHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz has generated $2.85 earnings per share over the last year. The Kraft Heinz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE KRAFT HEINZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KHC)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Kraft Heinz in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Kraft Heinz stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VTGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. VistaGen Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTGN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VistaGen Therapeutics stock.

