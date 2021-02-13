CNA FINANCIAL (NYSE:CNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. CNA Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNA FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNA Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” CNA Financial stock.

CNA Financial

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA (NASDAQ:MPAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Motorcar Parts of America has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.7. Motorcar Parts of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MPAA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Motorcar Parts of America in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Motorcar Parts of America stock.

Motorcar Parts of America

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP (NASDAQ:FMAO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp last issued its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FMAO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FMAO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

FORRESTER RESEARCH (NASDAQ:FORR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research last released its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.6. Forrester Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORRESTER RESEARCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FORR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forrester Research in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Forrester Research stock.

Forrester Research