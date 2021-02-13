DHT (NYSE:DHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHT)

DHT last released its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company earned $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. Its revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DHT has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. DHT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DHT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DHT in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DHT stock.

DHT

ZILLOW GROUP (NASDAQ:ZG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year. Zillow Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZILLOW GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZG)

25 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zillow Group in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zillow Group stock.

Zillow Group

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CS)

IS CREDIT SUISSE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Credit Suisse Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Credit Suisse Group stock.

Credit Suisse Group

SC HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SCPE)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SC HEALTH? (NYSE:SCPE)

Wall Street analysts have given SC Health a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but SC Health wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.