ANTERIX (NASDAQ:ATEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix last announced its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Anterix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTERIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATEX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anterix in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Anterix stock.

Anterix

MANULIFE FINANCIAL (NYSE:MFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Manulife Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANULIFE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MFC)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Manulife Financial in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Manulife Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Manulife Financial

SEAGEN (NASDAQ:SGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen last posted its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.3. Seagen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEAGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGEN)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seagen in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Seagen stock.

Seagen

INUVO (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Inuvo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INUVO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inuvo in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inuvo stock.

Inuvo